Therese Smyth lived with cancer for almost 10 years.

Her condition deteriorated last year during the coronavirus lockdown and she moved into a Marie Curie Hospice.

As the pandemic restrictions increased in Northern Ireland, her daughter Orla made the decision to isolate with her in a hospice in Belfast for the last two weeks of her life.

"It was the biggest honour of my life to be able to do that for my mum, but it was also one of the hardest things," Orla said.

Many families across the UK have struggled with the grieving process as a result of restrictions.

Marie Curie is leading a national day of reflection on 23 March to remember all of those who died during the pandemic.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken