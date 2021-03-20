There are about nine million CCTV cameras in the UK, according to the British Security Industry Association - in Northern Ireland, a large number of them are used to help tackle crime and locate missing people.

In 2020, a Northern Ireland CCTV charity helped police make 233 arrests and find 71 missing people.

CityWatch operators are not sworn officers but work closely with police, monitoring 141 live feeds across Northern Ireland.

Despite lockdown, in 2020 they dealt with 3,239 incidents including 14 sexual assaults, 176 fights and almost 500 anti-social behaviour incidents.

