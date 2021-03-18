'It was just a battle all the time'
Jack Brennan, from west Belfast, was just 23 when he died of a suspected drugs overdose. His mother says he was a thoughtful and loving brother and son.
She is urging the Northern Ireland Executive to create a service that treats mental health issues alongside drug and alcohol addiction.
Currently the services run separately and you must be drug-free before being assessed for a mental health issue.
