The daughter-in-law of a cancer patient whose surgery was delayed due to Covid-19 has said it is awful to think she is "collateral damage" for eased coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.

Flo McClements, 72, was diagnosed with an ovarian tumour last December.

Her surgery was delayed by three weeks at the start of 2020 due to Covid pressures on the health service and when it went ahead doctors found the cancer had spread.

Daughter-in-law Christine said: "It was awful. She is my mother-in-law and means everything to us.

"To think of her as collateral damage for Christmas relaxation was just horrendous."