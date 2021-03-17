The brother of a man found murdered in his home in Carrickfergus last year has appealed to the public to help "break the silence".

Martin Quinn made his remarks as part of a BBC NI Spotlight programme about his brother's unsolved murder, and the paramilitary gang believed to be responsible.

Glenn Quinn was terminally ill from a blood condition when he moved into a flat in the town just weeks before Christmas 2019.

The 47-year-old had no connections to any crime or paramilitary gang but was threatened after he privately made a throwaway remark when he criticised an attack by the South East Antrim Ulster Defence Association (UDA) on a friend's business.

"I want people to search their hearts," said Martin.

"Because, next time, and there will be a next time, it might be their brother, it might be their son, and I'd ask them to do something to stop this.

"To break the silence. And help us."