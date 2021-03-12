Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland should "uphold the wishes of all communities".

He was speaking on a one-day visit to Northern Ireland.

His engagements on the trip included a stop at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in County Fermanagh, where he met Democratic Unionist Party(DUP) leader Arlene Foster.

Sinn Féin refused to meet Mr Johnson, describing the visit as a publicity stunt.

