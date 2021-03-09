Covid-19: Northern Ireland 'looking at a great vaccination milestone'
More than 600,000 people in Northern Ireland will have received their first Covid-19 vaccine by Wednesday, Health Minister Robin Swann has said.
He was speaking on a visit to the vaccination centre at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald with the first and deputy first ministers.
Mr Swann described the rollout so far as a "fantastic achievement".
He said if progress continued at pace it could be possible very soon to widen eligibility to the next age cohort.
Read more: NI 'to have vaccinated 600,000 by Wednesday'
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland