More than 600,000 people in Northern Ireland will have received their first Covid-19 vaccine by Wednesday, Health Minister Robin Swann has said.

He was speaking on a visit to the vaccination centre at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald with the first and deputy first ministers.

Mr Swann described the rollout so far as a "fantastic achievement".

He said if progress continued at pace it could be possible very soon to widen eligibility to the next age cohort.

Read more: NI 'to have vaccinated 600,000 by Wednesday'