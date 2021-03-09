The mother of a nine-year-old boy from Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, who is waiting for a kidney transplant says it is a miracle a donor has been found.

That donor is a senior police officer, who discovered he was a suitable match after reading an appeal in a newspaper.

Joshua Dolan has only one kidney functioning at 17% and must travel to Belfast three times a week for a four-hour dialysis session.

Mary Dolan said the dialysis has left her son feeling very tired.

Read the full story here.