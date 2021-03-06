History stayed silent on Michael Collins for decades after his murder.

The man who directed a brutal guerrilla campaign against the British during the Irish War of Independence was also pivotal in securing the treaty which led to the foundation of the Irish Free State - and which sparked civil war across Ireland.

In the latest episode of the Year '21 podcast series, historians John Regan, William Murphy and Gemma Clark reassess what we know about Collins, and challenge some of the myths surrounding him.

Declan Harvey also has a chat with his former German teacher about her family's memories of the so-called Big Fellow.