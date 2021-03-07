Losing a twin - ‘with great love, comes great loss’

Nicola Murray was 16-years-old when she died following a school bus crash in County Tyrone in 2008.

Her twin sister Natasha was also on the bus and has spoken for the first time to BBC News NI about the direct aftermath of the accident and about the grief she still feels today.

Along with members of her family, Natasha has recently raised over £10,000 for charity by running 5k a day for a month in memory of her twin sister.

On the final day of her challenge she ran past the scene of the accident, the first time she had visited the location since Nicola’s death.

