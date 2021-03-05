Ten-year-old Dylan Whelan has spent most of the Covid-19 pandemic on the top floor of a Belfast hostel with his mum and baby sister.

The family have been living there for almost 18 months and have no idea of when they will get a home of their own.

Dylan's story is one of 20 published as part of a collection by children who are living through lockdown in emergency accommodation.

He told BBC News NI he just wanted somewhere outside to play.