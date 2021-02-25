Liz McLucas was in excrutiating pain for more than two years waiting for a hip replacement.

After surgery in January, the County Down woman is pain-free for the first time in over two years.

But her road to recovery has come at a cost - 12,500 euros to be precise - with the decision to pay for private surgery almost as agonising as the chronic pain that confined her to bed for much of the past 12 months.

She said: "It was like somebody was just constantly sawing into my hip, groin and then that just completely knocks your mental health.

"I just felt that I couldn't go on any more. I didn't want to be here any more. What was the point because all in front of me all I could see was this waiting list going on and on and on."

Read more here.