Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has approved the business case for the multi-million pounds Derry City and Strabane District city deal.

Mr Lewis and Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy signed the deal's heads of terms on Wednesday morning.

Derry City and Strabane Mayor Brian Tierney said it was "a big day for Derry".

Through the deal, funding of £250m will be invested in the region over 15 years with hopes of creating 7,000 jobs.

