This week Coronavirus Catch-up will try to answer your questions one year on from the first case of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

What happens next? How do we return to some kind of normal?

Our health correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly will be on the show with Jordan Kenny.

Email your questions to bbcnewsni@bbc.co.uk putting 'Coronavirus Catch-up' as the subject.

You can watch it here on the BBC News NI website or over on our Facebook page.