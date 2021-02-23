Coronavirus: Hopes for organised sport return for NI children
Children in Northern Ireland have not been able to play organised sport since December in an effort to stop Covid-19 spreading.
But with outdoor sport to resume for children in England from the end of March there are hopes young people in NI will be able to get playing again soon.
The Department of Health in NI said it recognised the importance of sport but has concerns over its role in transmission of coronavirus.
