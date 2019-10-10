Laura Nelson from Portadown, County Armagh, started a free fitness class for women affected by baby loss after she lost a baby girl in 2016.

Mrs Nelson was told at her 20-week-scan that her daughter, Emily, would not survive the pregnancy.

'Emily's class' acts as both a fitness class and a support group for women who have lost a child due to miscarriage, still birth or neonatal death.

"I am just a mum who has lost her little girl, who can connect with other mums," Mrs Nelson told BBC News NI.

"It's amazing how mums can connect and often we have sat down on screen or off screen at the gym and they have told us stuff that they have never told anybody before," she said.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by any of the issues in this video you can find information about organisations that can help on the BBC Action Line website

Video Journalist Mike McBride