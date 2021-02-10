The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Northern Ireland has called on Stormont to use money it has not allocated yet for a new scheme to help protect the jobs of people on furlough.

Almost 95,000 people in Northern Ireland are on furlough, according to official figures.

The government's Job Retention Scheme pays 80% of workers' wages and is due to run until April.

But employers still have to pay 20% of employees' costs as well as things like national insurance.

The Stormont economy department says it is considering the proposal from the FSB.

