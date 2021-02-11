'We need Jackie Weaver on this call'

Despite being nearly a year into the global Covid-19 pandemic, video-conferencing is still throwing up problems.

This was evident at Wednesday's meeting of Stormont's Executive Office Committee.

It drew together Westminster MPs, politicians from the Republic of Ireland, and Stormont assembly members - accompanied by a host of technical glitches.

At one point, the SDLP's Claire Hanna called for the intervention of Jackie Weaver - the woman who became an internet sensation after a video recording of a local parish council meeting went viral.