The man arrested at a Troubles commemoration in south Belfast last week has defended his actions and said the police over-reacted.

In his first interview since the incident, Mark Sykes told BBC News NI the police intervention “should never have happened”.

He said about 15 people were at the commemoration to remember the five men shot dead by loyalists at Sean Graham bookmakers in 1992.

Mr Sykes, who was injured in the 1992 attack, said that when he was at the commemoration, he not think it was in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

Read the full story here.