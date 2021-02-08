NI residents face fines from Monday if they are caught crossing the Irish border without "a reasonable excuse".

A number of Garda (Irish police) checkpoints were operating along the border on Monday to enforce the new Covid-19 regulations.

The new measures apply to anyone who is "not ordinarily resident" in the Republic of Ireland.

If enforcement is required, a fixed payment notice for €100 (£88) will be issued to each person who is in breach of the regulation, the Garda said.

