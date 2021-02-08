PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne is set for talks with political parties, as he continues to insist he will not quit over pandemic policing mistakes.

The latest controversy saw a man arrested at an event marking the 29th anniversary of the loyalist murders of five people at Sean Graham's bookmakers on Belfast's Ormeau Road.

The chief constable has apologised and one officer has been suspended.

He is set to discuss the fall-out with Sinn Féin, the DUP and SDLP on Monday.

It is understood there will be separate meetings with other parties over a two-day period.

Despite the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin having separate issues with the chief constable's statement of apology on Saturday, Mr Byrne said he has been "very encouraged" by what he heard from people over the weekend.