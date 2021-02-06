Chief Constable Simon Byrne apologises over memorial arrest
The PSNI Chief Constable has apologised for the actions of police officers at an event to mark the murder of five Catholics at a south Belfast bookmakers in 1992.
Simon Byrne said what happened on Friday was not "reflective of the values of the Police Service of Northern Ireland".
One police officer has been suspended and a second officer "re-positioned" after a man was arrested.
