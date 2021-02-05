Northern Ireland's Chief Constable Simon Byrne said police are examining all footage of an incident on Belfast's Ormeau Road during which a man was arrested at a memorial event.

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill said the arrest during a commemoration for victims of a 1992 gun attack was "shameful".

Mr Byrne said his officers came across up to 40 people attending the event and approached a man to speak to him about a breach of coronavirus regulations.

Large public gatherings are not permitted under current lockdown rules.

