Footage of confrontation at Ormeau Road memorial event
Northern Ireland's Chief Constable Simon Byrne said police are examining all footage of an incident on Belfast's Ormeau Road during which a man was arrested at a memorial event.
Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill said the arrest during a commemoration for victims of a 1992 gun attack was "shameful".
Mr Byrne said his officers came across up to 40 people attending the event and approached a man to speak to him about a breach of coronavirus regulations.
Large public gatherings are not permitted under current lockdown rules.
