'They were left completely powerless' - Call for NI children to have mental health checks

Things that "made life meaningful" have been taken from children and young people due to lockdowns and the coronavirus pandemic, according to NI's mental health champion Professor Siobhan O'Neill.

She wants children to be offered mental health assessments this summer.

It would be part of a large-scale wellbeing scheme.

Prof O'Neill said children had been deprived of friend and teacher contact, as well sport and outdoor play.

She told MLAs on Stormont's education committee she was "increasingly concerned about the mental health of our young people and the impact the pandemic has had on them".