A week after he addressed the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan has said there has been an increase in community tension over the NI protocol.

It comes as the EU condemned "threats" against staff making Brexit-related checks at Northern Ireland's ports, and told EU officials working in Northern Ireland not to attend their duties.

On Monday, Mid and East Antrim Council withdrew staff from Brexit inspection duties over security fears.

All parties have condemned the threats. There are no indications loyalist paramilitary groups are involved.

NI police are set to increase patrols and offer advice on shift patterns.

