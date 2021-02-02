Topshop employee Finn Devlin woke up on Monday to find out the brand had been sold to online retailer Asos.

The deal does not include the brand's network of shops, 14 of which are in Northern Ireland.

Finn faces the prospect of finding another job as the retail sector faces further challenges due to the pandemic.

"It's just going to be difficult being a student and then finding another retail job when so many other people have lost their jobs already," Finn says.