The government is facing fresh criticism over the Northern Ireland Protocol amid warnings it obstructs the "free movement" of the military.

The Ulster Unionist Party has said that, under the protocol, the MoD must now give 15 days notice and fill out customs declaration forms before it moves equipment from GB to NI.

It also said Nato has to be notified about the move.

But the Ministry of Defence insists its NI operations will not be affected.

Ulster Unionist MLA and former Army officer Doug Beattie said it is "ludicrous where UK armed forces cannot move around the UK with equipment without permission".

