After 11 weeks in hospital with Covid-19, Colin Price has had to learn how to walk again.

The 56-year-old from Ballymena, County Antrim, spent 53 days in intensive care and was sedated for four weeks.

He said at one point he was so ill that nurses got his family to record a goodbye message for him.

"That really broke me," he said.

"So if I had to send a message to anybody, I would say, just look at your loved one beside you.

"Mum and dad, your partner, your kids and just think, do you really want them gathering around your laptop, your phone, and that's your last chance to say goodbye to them.

"Stay at home folks. Wise up. Mask up."