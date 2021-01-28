Coronavirus: From life in the air to life on the road
Stephen Lynn had just started a career as a pilot when coronavirus hit and Flybe collapsed.
He had spent £100,000 training to fly but instead needed to look for new work.
Now he is driving a van for a farm shop near Belfast.
While enjoying life on the road he said he hoped to return to flying once the pandemic is over.
He said: "Would you say to a doctor or a solicitor: 'Go retrain'?
"You probably wouldn't, so my aspirations do lie in returning to flying at some point.
"But certainly I am very happy where I am at the moment".
