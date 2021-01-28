Stephen Lynn had just started a career as a pilot when coronavirus hit and Flybe collapsed.

He had spent £100,000 training to fly but instead needed to look for new work.

Now he is driving a van for a farm shop near Belfast.

While enjoying life on the road he said he hoped to return to flying once the pandemic is over.

He said: "Would you say to a doctor or a solicitor: 'Go retrain'?

"You probably wouldn't, so my aspirations do lie in returning to flying at some point.

"But certainly I am very happy where I am at the moment".