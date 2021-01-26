Adele, 69, who was sent to the Marianvale home in Newry as a teenager after becoming pregnant, tells BBC News NI that a light must finally be shone on what happened to thousands of women in Northern Ireland.

Amnesty says there were more than a dozen mother-and-baby homes and Magdalene Laundry-type institutions in NI, with the last one closing its doors as recently as 1990.

Some former residents of the homes, along with Amnesty, have long been calling for a public inquiry.

Stormont-commissioned research on such homes has been compiled by academics and the report is expected to be published on Tuesday.

A probe into similar institutions in the Republic of Ireland prompted an apology from the government.