Hospitals across Northern Ireland are braced for a predicted surge over the weekend.

Senior medics have issued another stark reminder about the realities of Covid-19 and the challenges facing hospitals.

Dr Thelma Craig, a respiratory consultant at Belfast’s Mater Hospital, said the big difference in this wave compared to the previous one is the large number of patients that they have, and the impact on younger age groups.

"We are seeing people coming in with very little past medical history – coming in, in respiratory failure, desperately unwell."