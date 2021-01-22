‘I’ve been involved with 250 Covid funerals’

A funeral director has spoken of the “devastating” impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

James Brown from Belfast has more than six decades of experience, but said he had “never witnessed anything like this”.

“In the last 11 months, we have conducted 250 funerals of people who have died from Covid,” he said.

“It is devastating really.”

Funeral directors in NI have been asked not to publicise dates and times of funerals.

The Department of Heath’s guidance is intended to avoid gatherings which might breach the permitted limit of 25 mourners.