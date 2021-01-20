It takes many different people to run a hospital and BBC News NI has spoken to some vital hospital support staff.

While nurses and doctors work on patients - in the background cleaners, porters, kitchen staff each play an important part.

As of Wednesday, there were 832 people in hospital in Northern Ireland with coronavirus - 67 in intensive care, with 57 were ventilated.

A further 22 people with coronavirus died, bringing the Department of Health's total to 1,671 while there were 905 new cases.