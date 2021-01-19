Northern Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme is continuing to gather pace, with over 150,000 doses administered since December.

Most care home residents have now been vaccinated, and further stock of the Astra Zeneca vaccine - which has been earmarked for those aged over 80 - has arrived in Northern Ireland.

Health workers can book an appointment at seven vaccination centres in operation across Northern Ireland.

Roisin Coulter, who leads the vaccination programme in the South Eastern Trust, says they are administering vaccines "12 hours a day, seven days a week".

Doctors have insisted there is no postcode lottery when it comes to rolling out the coronavirus vaccines.