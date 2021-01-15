Police have said they believe a fire at a building that houses the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association (BMCA) was a deliberate hate crime.

The fire started at about 20:30 GMT on Thursday and caused significant damage to the building on Donegall Pass.

It took more than 50 firefighters to control the blaze, which the fire service said was already "through the roof" when they arrived.

Muhammed Atif from the BMCA said he was "gutted" by the incident.

Read more here: Multicultural centre fire 'was deliberate hate crime'