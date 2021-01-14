People need to "stick with it, stay the course, see it to the end", NI's chief medical officer has said.

Dr Michael McBride told a media briefing on Wednesday that "we are almost there" in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and there had been a slowing in the infection rate.

Dr McBride added that NI's health service would be tested "like never before" as staff deal with high inpatient numbers.

“We should also take time to consider all those working in health and social care whose tireless commitment over the last ten months has been extraordinary, we owe each and every one them a huge debt of gratitude," he said.