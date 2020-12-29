Lough Foyle oil tanker run aground

A large oil tanker which had run aground in Lough Foyle has since been refloated, Belfast Coastguard has confirmed.

They received information from the Irish Coastguard that a large tanker vessel had run aground at around 09:10 BST on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

"Contact was established with the master of the vessel and no damage or pollution was reported," they added.

The vessel will now be towed back into Foyle Port for "precautionary checks".