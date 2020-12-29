All care home residents in the South Eastern Trust have now been offered a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the trust's vaccine rollout lead.

The administration of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines for care home residents was completed on 23 December, Roisin Coulter told BBC News NI.

"This Sunday will see us start the second dose of the vaccine programme across the care home sector," she said.

Ms Coulter added that almost 3,000 vaccines had also been delivered to the trust's staff.