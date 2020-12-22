Ministers have been setting out their positions after the Northern Ireland Executive voted against introducing a travel ban from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin and the SDLP wanted a ban, but Alliance, the DUP and Ulster Unionists opposed the move.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said ministers should have taken "urgent" action to protect lives.

However, Health Minister Robin Swann told Stormont's health committee that an immediate travel ban could have disrupted essential supplies of food and medicine.

Dozens of countries, alarmed by a new coronavirus variant, have suspended travel links with the UK.

Read more here.