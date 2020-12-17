NI Covid lockdown: 'We have probably taken our hardest decision'
Health Minister Robin Swann has said the executive has taken "probably its hardest decision yet" of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ministers have agreed a new lockdown in Northern Ireland will begin on 26 December.
Non-essential shops in NI will close from the end of trading on Christmas Eve in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.
Ministers will review the measures after four weeks.
