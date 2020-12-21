Covid-19: How churches are staying open this Christmas
Traditionally, Christmas is defined by a sense togetherness for those of the Christian faith.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, churches have had to adapt to a very different way of working.
Many religious venues are operating with reduced numbers at services, ticket booking systems or simply streaming services online.
The only thing for certain is that it will be a Christmas unlike any other in recent memory.
