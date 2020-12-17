A new lockdown in Northern Ireland will begin on 26 December, the executive has agreed.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, speaking at Stormont, said an "urgent intervention" was needed.

Non-essential shops in NI will close from the end of trading on Christmas Eve in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Close-contact services, such as hair salons, will have to shut and pubs, cafes and restaurants will be restricted to takeaway services.

Ms O'Neill said she thinks it was the "right decision" by the executive.

