Covid-19: Mother, 74, struggles to care for disabled daughter
Maura Turley from Mayobridge, County Down, is a full-time carer for her 49-year-old daughter Kerri, who has severe learning difficulties.
They lost access to respite care because of the coronavirus pandemic and the family were forced to choose between placing Kerri into residential care, or looking after her at home full-time, without help.
You can read more about the family's story here.
