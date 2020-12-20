Coronavirus: The care home DJ spreading festive cheer
A DJ from Northern Ireland has been bringing festive cheer to care homes across the country.
Chris Morrow from Castlecaulfied, County Tyrone, has been parking outside care homes, setting up his speakers and playing requests from family members who have not been able to visit regularly because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He has visited more than 20 care homes across five counties.
Video journalist: Niall McCracken
