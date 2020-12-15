BBC News

Covid-19: 'This has never happened in Antrim hospital before'

Ambulances are queuing outside all NI hospital emergency departments as they struggle to cope with Covid-19 pressures, the ambulance service has said.

Doctors treated patients in ambulances outside Antrim Area Hospital due to the hospital operating beyond capacity.

At 17:00 GMT on Tuesday, 17 ambulances were queued outside.

Amid the mounting pressure, politicians have been urged to urgently rethink loosening coronavirus rules over Christmas.

