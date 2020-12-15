A-level students in NI will take fewer exams next summer, Education Minister Peter Weir has confirmed.

Mr Weir said students would be "more prepared and more confident" as a result of the measures.

He insisted exams will not be cancelled, but said they would be "underpinned by contingencies for all scenarios".

The content of many GCSE courses and the number of GCSE exams has already been reduced due to the pandemic.

The number of A-level exam papers a pupil will have to take in each subject will also be reduced.