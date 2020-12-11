BBC News

Coronavirus: 'It's good to see some atmosphere in town again'

The streets of Belfast were busier on Friday after non-essential shops reopened following a two-week circuit-breaker.

Shoppers told BBC News NI they were pleased to see businesses open again, provided people were sensible and stuck to social-distancing rules.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said another lockdown is likely after Christmas and said people's behaviour would influence how strict it needed to be.

