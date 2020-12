Frances and Patrick Connolly won £115m in the EuroMillions lottery in 2019.

It was the biggest ever EuroMillions win in NI.

Two years on the couple, from Moira, County Down, have given more than half of it away.

But they don't go in for all the glitz of a high-flying lifestyle.

They made a list of 50 friends they wanted to help and set up two charitable trusts.