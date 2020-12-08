Nurse Joanna Sloan said she felt proud to be given the first Covid-19 vaccine in NI.

The 28-year-old is leading the vaccination rollout in Belfast.

Tuesday marked the beginning of a mass programme to ensure thousands of people are given the jab.

NI Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride welcomed the start of vaccinations but warned it will be a few months before the benefits are seen on a wide scale.

