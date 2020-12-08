Hayley Ennis became lonely after quitting her job to care for her son when he had a life-changing diagnosis four years ago.

Hayley, from Bangor, County Down, has spoken about her experience as part of BBC Northern Ireland's Staying Connected at Christmas campaign to overcome loneliness.

More than 70 charities and organisations have called upon the Northern Ireland Executive to come up with a strategy to combat loneliness.

It comes as a report looking at the issue of loneliness is launched.